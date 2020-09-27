Argentum 1-Day Volume Tops $1.00 (ARG)

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Argentum coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Argentum has a market capitalization of $2,062.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Argentum has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Argentum Coin Profile

ARG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. The official message board for Argentum is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg . The official website for Argentum is www.argentum.io . The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG

Argentum Coin Trading

Argentum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argentum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argentum using one of the exchanges listed above.

