Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) Receives $6.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABUS. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Arbutus Biopharma stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,787,972. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $9.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26. The company has a market cap of $255.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.90.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,367,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,850,959.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABUS. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter worth $73,000. 32.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.