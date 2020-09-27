Antonio R. Sanchez III Buys 35,320 Shares of Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Stock

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Director Antonio R. Sanchez III purchased 35,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $10,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,596. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
SNMP stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. Sanchez Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.64.
