Anthony M. Sharett Sells 589 Shares of Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Stock

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $10,843.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,411 shares in the company, valued at $246,896.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CASH opened at $18.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $642.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.76. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $103.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,971 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,034 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.