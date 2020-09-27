Analyzing Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) & Location Based Technologies (NYSE:LBAS)

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) and Location Based Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBAS) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.2% of Teledyne Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Teledyne Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of Location Based Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Teledyne Technologies and Location Based Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teledyne Technologies 12.59% 14.45% 8.58% Location Based Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Teledyne Technologies and Location Based Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teledyne Technologies $3.16 billion 3.64 $402.30 million $10.51 29.68 Location Based Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Teledyne Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Location Based Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Teledyne Technologies and Location Based Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teledyne Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00 Location Based Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $380.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.80%. Given Teledyne Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Teledyne Technologies is more favorable than Location Based Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Teledyne Technologies has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Location Based Technologies has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Teledyne Technologies beats Location Based Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments. Its Digital Imaging segment provides image sensors and digital cameras for use in industrial, scientific, and medical applications; and hardware and software for image processing and automatic data collection in industrial and medical applications, as well as manufacturing services for micro electro-mechanical systems. This segment also offers light detection and ranging systems; focal plane arrays, sensors, and subsystems; and geospatial software products. The company's Aerospace and Defense Electronics segment provides electronic components and subsystems, as well as communications products, such as defense electronics; environment interconnects; data acquisition and communications equipment for aircraft; components and subsystems for wireless and satellite communications; and general aviation batteries. Its Engineered Systems segment offers systems engineering and integration, technology development, and manufacturing solutions for defense, space, environmental, and energy applications; and designs and manufactures electrochemical energy systems and small gas turbine engines. The company markets and sells its products and services through sales forces, third-party distributors, and commissioned sales representatives. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

Location Based Technologies Company Profile

Location Based Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, and sells commercial and consumer wearable global positioning system (GPS) tracking solutions based on worldwide GSM network. It offers consumer products under the PocketFinder brand, including PocketFinder, PocketFinder luggage, PocketFinder Pet, and PocketFinder Vehicle that displays information to users regarding device location, longitude, latitude, altitude, heading or direction, speed, and 60 days of location history; and set alerts that will trigger an email, text, or push notification to notify them when their device exceeds a pre-determined parameter, such as speed, battery life, or entry/exit of a geo-zone. The company's PocketFinder Personal/Pet or luggage devices include small devices that are ideal for tracking or locating any mobile asset, person, pet, or valuable item; and PocketFinder Vehicle tracker is to be hardwired to any powered asset, such as vehicle, watercraft, or mobile generator to locate and track a mobile assets. It also provides commercial products under the LBT brand, including LBT-886 and LBT Vehicle Tracker. The company's LBT-886 comprises location device that enables a user to locate and track any person or mobile asset; and LBT Vehicle Tracker provides tracking features with capabilities, such as temperature, light and humidity monitoring, engine on/off monitoring, and starter interrupt engine capability or lone worker emergency alerts. It markets and sells its commercial products to small/midsize businesses, enterprise businesses, and governmental organizations that need to track vehicles, mobile equipment, portable assets, and workers through online retailers, as well as through its pocketfinder.com Website. The company is based in Irvine, California.

