Analysts Set Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Price Target at $36.11

Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.11.

WBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 23.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter worth about $405,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 80.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,460,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,776,000 after acquiring an additional 651,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 725.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 142,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 125,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WBS traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,095. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $54.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.58.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $284.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

