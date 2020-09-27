Analysts Set Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target at $51.73

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.36.

SIMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 16.4% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 560,580 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $20,551,000 after acquiring an additional 78,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,318.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,290 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $16,068,000 after purchasing an additional 407,400 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 18.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 425,526 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,600,000 after purchasing an additional 67,726 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 16.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 342,411 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $16,699,000 after buying an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 7.4% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 329,331 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after buying an additional 22,617 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIMO stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.31. 459,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,296. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.25. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $53.04.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

