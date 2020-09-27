Analysts Set Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target at $51.73

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.36.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SIMO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 222,246 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 28.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth $312,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 14.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,245 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.31. 459,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,296. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.25. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $53.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Silicon Motion Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

