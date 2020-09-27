Analysts Set SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) PT at $145.75

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.75.

SAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SAP from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Shares of SAP stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.06. 631,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,417. The company has a market cap of $181.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.32. SAP has a 1 year low of $90.89 and a 1 year high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 16.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SAP will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $720,758,000 after purchasing an additional 420,195 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 23.2% during the second quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,186,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,067,000 after purchasing an additional 223,416 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,938,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,111,368,000 after purchasing an additional 209,955 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 68.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 507,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,005,000 after purchasing an additional 205,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth $3,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

