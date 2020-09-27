Analysts Set SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) PT at $145.75

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.75.
SAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SAP from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.
Shares of SAP stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.06. 631,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,417. The company has a market cap of $181.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.32. SAP has a 1 year low of $90.89 and a 1 year high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $720,758,000 after purchasing an additional 420,195 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 23.2% during the second quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,186,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,067,000 after purchasing an additional 223,416 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,938,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,111,368,000 after purchasing an additional 209,955 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 68.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 507,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,005,000 after purchasing an additional 205,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth $3,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.67% of the company’s stock.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.
