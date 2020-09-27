Analysts Set Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) Price Target at $67.33

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

NCBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

In other news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $59,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $180,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 4.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 9.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 49,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $54.77. The stock had a trading volume of 40,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,816. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1 year low of $45.33 and a 1 year high of $75.99. The company has a market cap of $570.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.80.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

