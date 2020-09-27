Analysts Set New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target at $28.56

New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.56.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFE. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:NFE traded up $1.39 on Tuesday, reaching $38.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,887. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.46.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $94.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.47 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 55.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. Equities research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.69%.

In related news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 392,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $12,842,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,778,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,330,599.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C. William Griffin bought 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 324,929 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,012. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 903,150 shares of company stock valued at $29,810,904. Insiders own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 642,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares during the last quarter. 37.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

