Analysts Set Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Target Price at $13.70

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.68.

MUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $5.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wolfe Research cut Murphy Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $25,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 15.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,102,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,540,000 after buying an additional 958,974 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 31.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 54,313 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 812.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 3,155.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 404,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 391,944 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 66.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 23,940 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUR stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.73. 4,036,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,478,662. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 3.24. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $211.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

