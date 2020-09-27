Analysts Set Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Target Price at $102.20

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MHK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

In other news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $135,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,937.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,318,000 after buying an additional 23,846 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 512,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,114,000 after purchasing an additional 200,216 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 344,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,094,000 after purchasing an additional 27,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MHK traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $94.24. 487,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,623. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $56.62 and a fifty-two week high of $153.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.54 and its 200-day moving average is $88.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.46. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

