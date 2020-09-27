Analysts Set Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Price Target at $26.25

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

CASH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st.

CASH stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.55. The company had a trading volume of 134,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,176. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.76. Meta Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $103.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.37 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 20.68%. Research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 7.52%.

In related news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $57,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,040.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William David Tull sold 13,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $280,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,188 shares of company stock worth $2,045,638. 4.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,939 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,176 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,840 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,393 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

