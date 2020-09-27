Analysts Set KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Target Price at $37.64

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.64.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

Shares of KKR stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.91. 3,862,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,066,986. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.82. KKR & Co Inc has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $37.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 409,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,634,000 after purchasing an additional 13,316 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the 2nd quarter worth $6,039,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the 2nd quarter worth $3,587,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 3,541.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,129,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,230,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,991,000 after purchasing an additional 87,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.