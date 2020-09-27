Analysts Set Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) PT at $38.60

Shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IMVT. Raymond James began coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Immunovant from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks raised Immunovant to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Immunovant from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

In other news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 380,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,593,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,582,827. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.17 per share, for a total transaction of $190,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 119.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.63. 221,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,197. Immunovant has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.84.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

