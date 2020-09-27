Analysts Set Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) PT at $38.60

Shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.60.
Several brokerages have issued reports on IMVT. Raymond James began coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Immunovant from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks raised Immunovant to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Immunovant from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.
In other news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 380,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,593,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,582,827. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.17 per share, for a total transaction of $190,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ IMVT traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.63. 221,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,197. Immunovant has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.84.
Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Immunovant Company Profile
Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.
