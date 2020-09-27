Analysts Set Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (ETR:HDD) Target Price at €0.99

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (ETR:HDD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €0.99 ($1.16).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HDD. Warburg Research set a €0.85 ($1.00) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Independent Research set a €0.54 ($0.64) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €0.70 ($0.82) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Heidelberger Druckmaschinen alerts:

Shares of HDD stock traded up €0.01 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching €0.52 ($0.61). The company had a trading volume of 650,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,000. The business’s 50-day moving average is €0.64 and its 200 day moving average is €0.63. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a one year low of €0.48 ($0.57) and a one year high of €1.38 ($1.62). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.49 million and a PE ratio of -0.42.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides products, services, consumables, and software solutions for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, North America, South America, and Eastern Europe. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Digital Business & Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.