Analysts Set Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Price Target at $44.11

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.11.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Genpact from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genpact by 25.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,089,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,329 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Genpact by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 668,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Genpact by 987.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Genpact by 52.8% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Genpact in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.14. 636,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,190. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $45.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.03 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

