Analysts Set Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) PT at $67.67

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.67.

BLKB has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Blackbaud by 255.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Blackbaud by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Blackbaud by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLKB stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.77. The stock had a trading volume of 337,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,579. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 123.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Blackbaud has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $94.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.07.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.35. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

