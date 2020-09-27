Analysts Set Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Price Target at $6.00

Shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AM. ValuEngine downgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Shares of Antero Midstream stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.34. 4,752,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,042,841. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 3.67. Antero Midstream has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $219.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.87 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 78.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Antero Midstream news, CEO Paul M. Rady sold 8,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $46,440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AM. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,788,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,079 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,904,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 39,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 7,081,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.