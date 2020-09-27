Analysts Expect ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.32 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ZTO Express (Cayman).

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.57. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $906.20 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BOCOM International raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE ZTO traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.50. 2,820,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,779,389. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.26.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,746,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,898,000 after buying an additional 192,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,223,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,925,000 after buying an additional 34,682 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.