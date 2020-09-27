Analysts Expect 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for 1st Source’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.74. 1st Source reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 1st Source will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for 1st Source.

Get 1st Source alerts:

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. 1st Source had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $79.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.65 million.

SRCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of 1st Source from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. 1st Source presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1st Source in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 34.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 26.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of 1st Source in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 69.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRCE traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $29.75. 48,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $760.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.10. 1st Source has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $53.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.37.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1st Source (SRCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.