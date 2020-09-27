Analysts Anticipate Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $175.97 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) will report $175.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $175.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $176.90 million. Trustmark posted sales of $160.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year sales of $690.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $687.50 million to $696.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $653.37 million, with estimates ranging from $634.10 million to $685.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.26. Trustmark had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on TRMK shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Trustmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 10.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 29,207 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 118.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the second quarter valued at $522,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRMK traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.98. The company had a trading volume of 213,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,807. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Trustmark has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $35.81. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average is $23.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

