Analysts Anticipate Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Brokerages expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to report sales of $1.38 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Olin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.47 billion. Olin posted sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full-year sales of $5.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $6.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Olin.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%.

A number of analysts have commented on OLN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.84.

In other news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton acquired 8,482 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $96,779.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,114.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $326,242 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Olin by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,643,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,889,000 after purchasing an additional 103,472 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,089,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olin by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLN traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.11. 3,350,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,119,857. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average is $12.06. Olin has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $19.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olin (OLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.