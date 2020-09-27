Analysts Anticipate AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). AC Immune posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 192.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.80). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 51.79%. The company had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACIU shares. BidaskClub upgraded AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AC Immune currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in AC Immune by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 209,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in AC Immune by 27.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in AC Immune by 206.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the second quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIU stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $4.79. 690,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,924. The stock has a market cap of $343.28 million, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 20.63, a current ratio of 20.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.09. AC Immune has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

