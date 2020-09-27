Amoveo (VEO) Price Hits $42.41

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Amoveo coin can currently be bought for $42.41 or 0.00395015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bitibu and Graviex. Over the last week, Amoveo has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. Amoveo has a market cap of $2.89 million and $37.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Amoveo alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043071 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006869 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.69 or 0.04626517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009326 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033600 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002121 BTC.

About Amoveo

Amoveo is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Amoveo is amoveo.io

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu, Graviex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amoveo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amoveo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amoveo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.