American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) Short Interest Up 1,201.9% in September

American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 490,800 shares, an increase of 1,201.9% from the August 31st total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,374,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ERBB opened at $0.00 on Friday. American Green has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.25.

Get American Green alerts:

About American Green

American Green, Inc operates as a technology company in the medical cannabis industry in the United States. It develops retail, brand, and commercial cultivating solutions in partnership with licensed retail medical marijuana dispensaries operated under the American Green brand name. The company operates ZaZZZ, a consumer operated marijuana vending machine for automated, age-verifying dispensing of cannabis-based medicines.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for American Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.