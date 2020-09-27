Amdocs Limited (DOX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.327 per share by the technology company on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Amdocs has increased its dividend payment by 46.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Amdocs has a dividend payout ratio of 29.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Amdocs to earn $4.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $57.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $77.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.99.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DOX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.