Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.50 to $3.30 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.65.

Shares of NYSE:ACH opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.57. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $9.07. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 15,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 496,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 15,405 shares in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.

