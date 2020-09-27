Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Altice USA posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.30%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATUS. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

In other news, COO Abdelhakim Boubazine sold 496,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $14,265,242.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,547,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,475,696.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $92,631,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,605,391.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,395,127 shares of company stock valued at $123,374,673 over the last three months. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,722,000. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 271.6% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 5,151,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,206 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 16.7% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 9,838,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,120 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,870,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 869.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,200,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,048 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.08. 3,690,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,360,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 84.13 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $31.78.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

