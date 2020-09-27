Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

Several analysts have commented on AMOT shares. TheStreet raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of Allied Motion Technologies stock traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $39.08. The stock had a trading volume of 21,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,535. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $380.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.37.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $86.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 4.14%. Analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMOT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 54.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

