AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the August 31st total of 94,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWF. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 279.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,119,574 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after buying an additional 824,700 shares in the last quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 93.6% in the first quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after purchasing an additional 635,088 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd in the first quarter valued at about $5,530,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd in the first quarter valued at about $2,245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 9.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,824,214 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,152,000 after purchasing an additional 233,708 shares during the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $12.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st.

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

