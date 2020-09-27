All Sports Price Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including $50.98, $13.77, $18.94 and $32.15. All Sports has a market cap of $5.09 million and $129,062.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043151 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006824 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.04 or 0.04662336 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009381 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00058338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00033671 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002117 BTC.

About All Sports

SOC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports

All Sports Coin Trading

All Sports can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

