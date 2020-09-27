Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (TSE:AQN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (TSE:AQN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.414 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Shares of AQN opened at C$19.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.51. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.28. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of C$13.84 and a twelve month high of C$22.39.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$476.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$486.00 million. Analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AQN shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$15.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

