ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alerus Financial Corporation is a financial services company, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, Alerus offers financial solutions to businesses and consumers. The company’s segment consists of banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management and mortgage. Alerus Financial Corporation is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALRS. Raymond James cut shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ALERUS FINL COR/SH presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of ALRS stock opened at $18.72 on Thursday. ALERUS FINL COR/SH has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average of $18.84.

ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.48 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ALERUS FINL COR/SH in the second quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 124.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,046 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ALERUS FINL COR/SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 118.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 417.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

