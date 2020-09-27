Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) EVP Sells $11,256.00 in Stock

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) EVP David Aichele sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $11,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 192,021 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,848.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David Aichele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 21st, David Aichele sold 1,500 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $12,975.00.

On Tuesday, August 11th, David Aichele sold 1,900 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $14,858.00.

On Thursday, July 16th, David Aichele sold 2,350 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $18,306.50.

Shares of AKTS opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $318.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.65. Akoustis Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.51.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 81.49% and a negative net margin of 2,018.99%. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AKTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akoustis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

