Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Air Canada from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Air Canada from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Air Canada from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Air Canada from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get Air Canada alerts:

ACDVF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.80. The stock had a trading volume of 259,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.07. Air Canada has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $40.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($4.54) EPS for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 13.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.10%. The business had revenue of $380.18 million during the quarter.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.