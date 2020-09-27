Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.86.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACDVF. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Air Canada from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Air Canada from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Air Canada from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get Air Canada alerts:

ACDVF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.80. 259,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,798. Air Canada has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $40.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.09. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($4.54) EPS for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 37.10% and a negative net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $380.18 million during the quarter.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.