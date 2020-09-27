Advanzeon Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:CHCR) Short Interest Up 700.0% in September

Advanzeon Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:CHCR) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CHCR remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. 11,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,588. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25. Advanzeon Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.45.

Get Advanzeon Solutions alerts:

Advanzeon Solutions Company Profile

Advanzeon Solutions, Inc through its subsidiary, Pharmacy Value Management Solutions, Inc, administers and operates a program known as SleepMaster Solutions. The company was formerly known as Comprehensive Care Corporation and changed its name to Advanzeon Solutions, Inc in January 2014. Advanzeon Solutions, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanzeon Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanzeon Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.