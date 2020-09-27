Advanzeon Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:CHCR) Short Interest Up 700.0% in September

Advanzeon Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:CHCR) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CHCR remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. 11,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,588. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25. Advanzeon Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.45.
Advanzeon Solutions Company Profile
