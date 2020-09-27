Advanz Pharma Corp (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Advanz Pharma Corp (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CXRXF remained flat at $$4.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 772 shares of the stock traded hands. Advanz Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Advanz Pharma (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Advanz Pharma had a negative return on equity of 191.06% and a negative net margin of 35.56%. The business had revenue of $131.87 million for the quarter.

ADVANZ PHARMA Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products. The company operates through two segments, Concordia International and Concordia North America. The Concordia International segment owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products to wholesalers, hospitals, and pharmacies.

