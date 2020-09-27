ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

ADDYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADIDAS AG/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in ADIDAS AG/S by 4,734.6% during the second quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in ADIDAS AG/S by 9.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ADIDAS AG/S by 46.3% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S during the second quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADDYY stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.51. The company had a trading volume of 24,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,312. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.06. ADIDAS AG/S has a fifty-two week low of $87.65 and a fifty-two week high of $176.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.09 billion, a PE ratio of 105.49, a P/E/G ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.83.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.07). ADIDAS AG/S had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Research analysts predict that ADIDAS AG/S will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

About ADIDAS AG/S

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

