ADAMANT Messenger Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,333.00 (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. ADAMANT Messenger has a total market capitalization of $803,801.26 and approximately $8,333.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges including IDCM, Bit-Z and BiteBTC. Over the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00023888 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Profile

ADAMANT Messenger (CRYPTO:ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 105,241,748 coins and its circulating supply is 85,099,737 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official website is adamant.im . ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Bit-Z and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

