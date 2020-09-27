ADAMANT Messenger Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,333.00 (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Bit-Z and BiteBTC. ADAMANT Messenger has a total market cap of $803,801.26 and approximately $8,333.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger's total supply is 105,241,748 coins and its circulating supply is 85,099,737 coins.

ADAMANT Messenger's official website is adamant.im

Buying and Selling ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, IDCM and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

