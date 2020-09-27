Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE:ATV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE:ATV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE:ATV opened at $14.70 on Friday. Acorn International has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.45.

Get Acorn International alerts:

Acorn International Company Profile

Acorn International, Inc, an integrated multi-platform marketing company, develops, promotes, and sells products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Integrated Direct Sales and Nationwide Distribution Network. The company, through its direct sales business platform, markets and sells products directly to consumers through its outbound marketing platform and Internet sales platform.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Acorn International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorn International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.