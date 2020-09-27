Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE:ATV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE:ATV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NYSE:ATV opened at $14.70 on Friday. Acorn International has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.45.
Acorn International Company Profile
