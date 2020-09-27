Achain (ACT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.50 Million

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 27th. During the last seven days, Achain has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Achain has a market capitalization of $8.79 million and $5.50 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043045 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006885 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $498.97 or 0.04653239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009333 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00057348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00033596 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain is a coin. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 973,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Achain

Achain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

