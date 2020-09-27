AC Immune’s (ACIU) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ACIU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AC Immune from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of AC Immune from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AC Immune from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AC Immune currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.25.

ACIU opened at $4.79 on Thursday. AC Immune has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.63 and a current ratio of 20.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.28 million, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.09.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 51.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AC Immune will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in AC Immune by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 209,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in AC Immune by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of AC Immune by 206.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 30.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

