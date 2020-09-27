$97.31 Million in Sales Expected for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to report sales of $97.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $96.70 million to $97.91 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $131.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $373.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $371.10 million to $376.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $405.38 million, with estimates ranging from $397.35 million to $410.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.38 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 160.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

IRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

In related news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $77,671.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,755.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 13,525,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,000 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 1,097,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,071,000 after acquiring an additional 743,870 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,416,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,063.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 590,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 539,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,490,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,380,000 after acquiring an additional 500,309 shares in the last quarter.

IRWD stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.45. 899,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,660. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $14.10.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

