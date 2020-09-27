9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. is a rare, orphan and unmet needs focused GI company. It’s advancing NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into Phase 2 trial for Short Bowel Syndrome, a rare, orphan disease, as well as larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom. 9 Meters Biopharma Inc., formerly known as Innovate Bioph, is based in Raleigh, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.61.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 411,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,599.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 461,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,070.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $154,250 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMTR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter worth $58,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter worth $623,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter worth $14,591,000. 20.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc operates as a rare, orphan, and unmet needs-focused GI company. The company is advancing its drug candidates for short bowel syndrome and celiac disease. Its product candidates include NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into Phase 2 trial for short bowel syndrome; and larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom improvement in non-responsive celiac disease.

