$59.90 Million in Sales Expected for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will announce sales of $59.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for PROS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.41 million to $60.60 million. PROS reported sales of $64.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year sales of $255.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $250.75 million to $272.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $279.03 million, with estimates ranging from $254.27 million to $317.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $63.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.45 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%.

A number of research firms have commented on PRO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PROS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PROS from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PROS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PROS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

PROS stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,788. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. PROS has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $68.81.

In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $89,260.00. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PROS in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in PROS in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in PROS by 106.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in PROS in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PROS by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

