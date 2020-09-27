$49.75 Million in Sales Expected for US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) will announce sales of $49.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Well Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.80 million. US Well Services reported sales of $130.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 62%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that US Well Services will report full-year sales of $251.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $247.50 million to $255.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $273.00 million, with estimates ranging from $255.30 million to $290.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for US Well Services.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $39.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.80 million. US Well Services had a negative return on equity of 154.88% and a negative net margin of 64.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th.

US Well Services stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 406,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,378. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.31. US Well Services has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in US Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in US Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in US Well Services by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 485,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 342,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in US Well Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 47.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About US Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

